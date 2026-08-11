© 2026 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Albuquerque District 6 voters can weigh in on how to spend $1.7M

KUNM | By Robert Frederick
Published August 11, 2026 at 5:54 PM MDT
Community members review the live voting tally at Albuquerque’s District 6 Participatory Budgeting project.
Robert Frederick
/
KUNM News
Community members review the live voting tally at Albuquerque’s District 6 Participatory Budgeting project.

Voting is underway through September 30 in Albuquerque’s District 6 on how to spend $1.7 million on infrastructure projects. The voting is part of a democratic process known as participatory budgeting, in which community members propose projects and then vote on their favorites, deciding collectively how to spend ~1% of the city’s annual infrastructure budget.

This is the second year of the participatory budgeting process in District 6, which is represented by City Councilor Nichole Rogers. “I heard from constituents that they’ve given feedback to the city and we don’t do anything with it,” says Rogers, “so we’re trying to change that.”

City of Albuquerque, New Mexico

District 6’s participatory budgeting is a pilot project ⎯ the only known such project in the state ⎯ but that means the only people eligible to vote must live, work, or study in District 6.

But middle schoolers — age 11 and older — can vote, too.

“We had some hard core ‘You must be 18 to vote’ people, bless their hearts,” says Rogers, “but we debated and had consensus that if we were to allow kids to put in project ideas, we should also allow them to vote on those ideas.”

At least one of the projects proposed this year came from kids: a skate park.

Last year, the program resulted in a grower’s market. Named “The People’s Market,” the ribbon cutting was earlier this summer, June 9. But so far it has not opened.

Voting for this year’s project proposals ends September 30.

Nichole Rogers, City Councilor who represents Albuquerque’s District 6, holds a poster with a QR code that makes it possible to vote on this year’s proposed participatory budgeting projects via smartphone.
Robert Frederick
/
KUNM News
Nichole Rogers, City Councilor who represents Albuquerque’s District 6, holds a poster with a QR code that makes it possible to vote on this year’s proposed participatory budgeting projects via smartphone.
Tags
Local News Nichole RogersAlbuquerque City CouncilParticipatory Budgeting Participatory Budgeting of Albuquerque
Robert Frederick
Robert Frederick is the Senior Reporter at KUNM as of August, 2026. Previously, he served on staff for the nonprofits Global Virus Network, American Scientist, Science, and St. Louis Public Radio and got his start thanks to a fellowship from AAAS while he was in graduate school to spend the summer of 2003 at Community Radio for Northern Colorado (KUNC). Throughout his journalism career, he has freelanced for a wide variety of outlets in print, radio, television, and online. Robert is also a journalism teacher and mentor, having taught students of all ages (16 to 60+) in Harvard's journalism program. Robert's awards include a year-long Nieman Fellowship and a radio series award from the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists. He is also a contributor to The Science Writers’ Handbook (2013 Da Capo).
See stories by Robert Frederick
Click here to sign up today!
Related Content