Robert Frederick is the Senior Reporter at KUNM as of August, 2026. Previously, he served on staff for the nonprofits Global Virus Network, American Scientist, Science, and St. Louis Public Radio and got his start thanks to a fellowship from AAAS while he was in graduate school to spend the summer of 2003 at Community Radio for Northern Colorado (KUNC). Throughout his journalism career, he has freelanced for a wide variety of outlets in print, radio, television, and online. Robert is also a journalism teacher and mentor, having taught students of all ages (16 to 60+) in Harvard's journalism program. Robert's awards include a year-long Nieman Fellowship and a radio series award from the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists. He is also a contributor to The Science Writers’ Handbook (2013 Da Capo).