New Mexico higher education moves up to 18th in national ranking

New Mexico’s ranking in higher education rose two spots to 18th in the nation for higher education. That’s according to U.S. News & World Report .

The state has risen a whopping 22 places since 2019. The ranking looked at affordability, access, enrollment and attainment.

Higher Education Deputy Cabinet Secretary Patricia Trujillo said the improvements reflect policies like the Opportunity Scholarship that covers 100% tuition and fees for eligible New Mexico residents.

“Since the Opportunity Scholarship launched, more than 118,000 students in New Mexico have benefited from tuition-free college opportunities. And just in our last academic year, over 42,000 New Mexicans received the Opportunity Scholarship,” she said.

New Mexico also took home No. 2 in “low debt graduation” and No. 8 for “low tuition and fees.”

Trujillo said high school students should consider in-state higher education programs.

“They can start life with being able to pursue other things like being able to buy a house, being able to think about affordability as they start their lives, as opposed to things like paying off student loans and incurring other kinds of debt,” she said.

She said the improved ranking is a milestone, but it’s just the beginning

“It's not a finish line, and so New Mexico has made significant progress, but we know that there's more that we can do, particularly around completion and employment and career placement,” she said.