National Voter Registration day spurs voter participation efforts

Outside the Student Union Building at the University of New Mexico, the Bernalillo County Clerk’s office set up shop, asking passersby the familiar question: “Are you registered to vote?”

Today is National Voter Registration day. As of last summer, voter registration in New Mexico is automatic with drivers’ license registration or renewal. But some people don’t have licenses or aren’t aware of their eligibility.

Ruben Moreno, an elections senior technician with Bernalillo County, said anyone over 18 years old and has a valid state-issued identification is eligible to vote.

“If they are moving from another state,” Moreno said, “as long as they are over 18, they can register to vote as well here in the state of New Mexico.”

For those who haven’t gotten their New Mexico ID yet, any government-issued ID and an in-state address will do. Even people with felonies are eligible to register as long as they’re released.

Registering via nmvote.org only takes a few minutes. Moreno suggested getting registered to vote sooner rather than later.

“October 6th is going to be our deadline,” Moreno said. “That's when our books close.”

After that date, you can still register the same day as you vote, but it will have to be in-person at a polling location.

Early voting starts at county clerks’ offices around the state on October 6. All other polling locations will open on October 17th.