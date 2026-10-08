UNM students and faculty speak out against sexual assault on campus

Protestors marched at the University of New Mexico on Wednesday in the wake of a lawsuit against Cornell University by a woman who said she was gang raped. The case has ignited controversy over how the school dealt with the allegations. The march was organized to show solidarity with the Cornell student and draw attention to assaults on the UNM campus.

Around 100 UNM students, faculty, and government officials began their march at the James and Gail Ellis School of Business Leadership building to highlight the controversy surrounding the renaming of Anderson School of Management.

James Ellis was dismissed from his post as business dean at the University of Southern California in 2019 over criticism of his response to alleged sexual harassment and gender discrimination by staff at the school. He has refuted the claims .

The couple donated $30 million to the department, the largest gift in UNM history.

Stephanie Telles, Albuquerque City Councilor and Anderson faculty and alumnus, noted how not all money is good money.

“When an institution decides a check is big enough to stop asking questions, it is telling every student, every faculty member, every survivor on this campus exactly where they rank,” she said.

Over 87 cases of rape, fondling and domestic violence were reported last year at the University of New Mexico according to the university’s annual safety report .

Ari Rosner-Salazer, a studio Art major, said there needs to be justice not only for Jane Doe at Cornell but also for the Jane Does at UNM.

“The Cornell 7 case is a stark reminder that misogyny and rape culture are alive and well,” she said. “These systems not only exist in some far-off college in the East Coast, but they exist right here at home in UNM. Students are gathered here today to hold UNM accountable.”

A student, going by Jane Doe, said they dropped out of UNM in 2024 because they were assaulted. They said they’re trying to return to school but UNM needs to make survivors feel safe on campus.

“We have to make sure that there's places for us to go if we don't feel safe,” they said. “To share the resources and to you know give them the opportunity to have a voice because sometimes it really feels for me personally also it feels like my voice has been taken from me.”

When asked what they would say to other Jane Doe survivors.

“You are strong. You are valid. You deserve to speak up. You deserve to exist in the space that you'd like to be in. You deserve to have good things, and you deserve happiness,” they said.

KUNM reached out to the University of New Mexico for comment but did not receive a response before air.

Support for this coverage comes from Thornburg Foundation.

