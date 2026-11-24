During World War II, 29 Navajo men were recruited to create and transmit secret messages in the Navajo language, a code that was never broken. Now, New Mexico is recognizing the Navajo Code Talkers’ service with a new museum.

The state of New Mexico and Navajo Preparatory School are partnering to break ground on a new Navajo Code Talkers Museum on December 1st in Farmington. This will be the first state-backed museum honoring these men with nearly $2o million in state funding.

From 1942-1945 over 400 Navajo Marines served in the program where they developed a code that Japanese forces never broke.

The museum will be constructed on Navajo Nation land at Navajo Preparatory School with plans to include an 11,000 square foot building for the museum and an outreach center to support Navajo language learning and youth leadership.

Shawna Becenti, Head of School for Navajo Prep, said a lot of work went into creating the secret code using Navajo words as the basis.

“There was an original 29 of Code Talkers who actually learned memorized, and it was oral. It wasn't written. Everything was an oral and passed through radio systems and different communication systems, and it went unbroken,” she said.

Their service remained classified until 1968 and in 2001, the Navajo Code Talkers received Congressional Gold Medals for their service. Becenti said this recognition and the new museum is a long time coming.

“I think about our men, our young men who return home to silence, no parades, no honoring,” she said.

Becenti said at the end of the day, the museum will showcase and keep the history of the Navajo Code Talkers alive even after nearly all of them have now passed on.

“They always were in tune with their culture, with land, with sky, and we really just want that to be the message to the world to continue sharing that beauty, that honor that they have deserved,” she said.

Support for this coverage comes from Thornburg Foundation.

