About 21% of New Mexicans receive food benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), that’s the highest rate in the country. With ongoing SNAP cuts, the LOR Foundation has created a series of grants totalling $250,000 to address food insecurity challenges in rural areas of the Mountain West. KUNM spoke with Strategic Initiatives Officer for the LOR Foundation Bill Jaeger on how they plan to help rural communities in New Mexico.

BILL JAEGER: We know that people are facing increasing challenges when it comes to food security, and acutely those challenges are being felt in rural areas, and a lot of that burden of overcoming the challenges of food security is really falling at the footsteps of our charitable food system. That's our food banks, our food pantries, our churches, and so we are funding a number of strategies across the Mountain West to help food banks and food pantries implement solutions that are innovative and help them overcome some of these pressures that they're facing.

KUNM: Can you tell me a little bit of how rural New Mexico especially, is vulnerable to food insecurity?

JAEGER: The reasons why rural communities face some of these challenges, they're layered. One is we have less access to local foods and grocers. We see too many food deserts in rural communities. We know with these changes that are rolling out to the SNAP program that community members are having to face additional administrative burdens to demonstrate eligibility. You might work a variety of jobs that are difficult to demonstrate eligibility through. Those sorts of challenges are going to layer on top of the fact that just a larger percentage of our community members in rural areas are utilizing food assistance.

KUNM: So there's not so much an issue with food availability, but being able to provide that food to rural areas, right? So how are you addressing that?

JAEGER: Yeah, it's a real conundrum where rural communities oftentimes have a strong agricultural legacy and history, but struggle to feed their own communities. And this is a place where people in rural areas are stepping forward with innovative ideas, and where we are trying to provide some resources to a variety of organizations who have good ideas about how to overcome some of those challenges that we know exist. So, for example, Nuevo Mexico Fresco is a food security organization working in San Miguel and Mora counties, and they had this idea that if we could invest in shipping containers as a food aggregation and processing hub, that we could reduce the overall cost of getting food to people over a longer period of time, rather than relying on a single shipment from an urban location or a metropolitan area, they're implementing shipping containers in sort of a networked way that are going to help rural communities receive food from local producers and those food security organizations, and kind of think of a hub and a spoke model where they can now distribute more effectively. Similarly, Kitchen Angels, you might be familiar with in Santa Fe, they do prepared meal delivery delivery for homebound, food insecure, medically vulnerable residents, and they are figuring out ways to how do we reach those rural communities through on-site refrigeration, and again, a similar sort of hub and spoke model.

KUNM: So, is it really helpful for the LOR Foundation to work with these local organizations because they're sort of like the people on the ground, and they know exactly these communities and what they need?

JAEGER: Yes, we don't come forward with any solutions. We are listen first and believe that people in rural places have the best ideas for how to solve the problems that they're closest to, and our role is to come alongside and take what resources we have and help them realize their vision.

KUNM: So, knowing that you listen first and that you're working with these local organizations, how are you developing a longer-term solutions for food security in rural communities?

JAEGER: Our funding might be helpful that allows communities to try something out to sustain those solutions are going to require additional local and philanthropic investment, but ultimately public investment in our food security system, and we know that philanthropic and grant dollars are helpful, but if you look across all of the philanthropic funding in New Mexico, it's about 120 million-150 million dollars a year. The SNAP program invests 80 - 90 million dollars a month just in food security, and so ultimately to help communities have the food they need, we're going to require innovative solutions from people close to the problem and the resources to come alongside them and sustain those solutions.

Support for this coverage comes from Thornburg Foundation.

