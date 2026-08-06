DJ Loh (shiloh burton, they/them) is a story artist, educator, and host of Sonic Spectrum Sessions on KUNM 89.9 FM. Airing Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m., the program is rooted in connection and care, centering trans, non-binary, genderqueer, gender-expansive, and femme-forward voices through carefully curated music, conversation, and storytelling. Drawing on more than three decades of work in social practice story art, embodiment, and transformative justice, DJ Loh creates each broadcast as a space for deep listening—where rhythm, narrative, and relationships become pathways to belonging, liberation, and collective healing. DJ Loh invites listeners to gather in sound, story, and solidarity, moving beyond the binary in a slow down, fluid frequency flow.