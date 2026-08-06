Kar Warrior

Albuquerque-born and -raised Black, queer musician Kai Warrior joined DJ Loh for an intimate Studio 505 performance and conversation.

Raised in a family of teachers, artists, and performers, Kai's relationship to music began many moons ago. Covid and the isolation of 2020 created the conditions to create an authentic, tender, and reflective album: Everything I Know. This debut Album is shaped by solitude, tenderness, and the courage to tell the truth.

Kai’s music lingers in the spaces between love and longing, memory and imagination, home and belonging. With warm quiet conviction, she reflects on her creative practice of paying attention—finding beauty in vulnerability and cultivating hope through curiosity.

Interviewed by: DJ Loh

Engineered by: Marshall Broyles

Listen to the full session above, then keep the vibe going with the Artist Curated Playlist below.

Artist Curated Hour: Kai Warrior's Influences

Curious what's been shaping Kai Warrior's sound? Check out her Artist Curated Hour playlist below, where the she walks us through the music that made her — the influences, the deep cuts, and the songs that shaped who she is today.