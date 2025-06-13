© 2025 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Advocates say progress on battle against addiction could backslide with federal funding cuts

KUNM | By Daniel Montaño
Published June 13, 2025 at 5:13 PM MDT
New Mexico suffers from some of the worst rates of addiction in the country, and consistently leads the nation in alcohol related fatalities, according to the CDC. Advocates say federal cuts to addiction research and treatments could make the problem worse.
rebcenter-moscow
/
pixabay
New Mexico suffers from some of the worst rates of addiction in the country, and consistently leads the nation in alcohol related fatalities, according to the CDC. Advocates say federal cuts to addiction research and treatments could make the problem worse.

The Trump administration's attempts to slash federal spending has touched just about every aspect of life in the United States, but one area that’s been affected has largely been left out of the larger conversation — substance abuse disorder treatment and research, an issue especially significant to New Mexico.

For the first time in years, overdose deaths have been declining recently after reaching a peak of about 111,000 in 2022. However, advocates, like Cassandra Boness, an Assistant Professor of Psychology at the University of New Mexico, are worried about a backslide on that progress as federal grants are lost, and agencies like the the National Institutes of Health are crippled by drastic funding cuts.

“My fear is that we are going to see many more people continue to suffer from substance use, and we are going to fall behind in terms of our ability to understand the best ways to prevent and treat substance use disorders when they do occur,” she said. “That's especially relevant here in New Mexico, where we have the highest rate of alcohol related deaths in the nation”

Boness is also a researcher at the university's Center on Alcohol, Substance Abuse and Addictions, working on new ways to approach and treat substance use disorders,and cutting edge techniques that reflect the future of the field.

But, she says the federal government has cut a special type of grant that is typically used to train new researchers and providers.

“This means that not only are we going to be impacted in real time by these cuts,” she said, “but the future generations of scientists and clinicians … are going to not be there at all.”

Boness said the cuts will have a widespread effect on daily life, as substance use disorders are common, with almost 17% of the population having dealt with addiction in the last year.

“So unfortunately, these funding cuts and these changes at the federal level will trickle down into our individual lives, into our family's lives, into our children's schools, and to our very local communities,” Boness said

For now, she said the best hope is for the average person to show their support by either calling their elected officials to advocate for continued funding, or by sharing their own stories to raise awareness and reduce stigma.

 Support for this coverage comes from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.
Tags
Public Health New Mexico addictionRecoveryFederal cutsDOGEsubstance use disorder
Daniel Montaño
Daniel Montaño is a reporter with KUNM's Public Health, Poverty and Equity project. He is also an occasional host of Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Let's Talk New Mexico since 2021, is a born and bred Burqueño who first started with KUNM about two decades ago, as a production assistant while he was in high school. During the intervening years, he studied journalism at UNM, lived abroad, fell in and out of love, conquered here and there, failed here and there, and developed a taste for advocating for human rights.
See stories by Daniel Montaño
Related Content