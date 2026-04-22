High vaccination rates may be saving NM from rotavirus spikes seen elsewhere

Rotavirus cases have been surging across the country. Kids have been hospitalized and health providers have said this year’s spike is concerning. Experts lay at least partial blame on declining vaccination rates.

Here in New Mexico, we’re trending in the opposite direction.

The New Mexico Department of Health said there have been no reports of rotavirus spikes anywhere in the state. Dr. Chad Smelser, NMDOH deputy state epidemiologist, said that is at least in part due to an increase in rotavirus vaccinations year over year for the last decade or so.

“I think that's a testament to the people of New Mexico, they're willing to give vaccines. They understand their usefulness, as well as the Department of Health and the health care systems around the state that are promoting vaccine use,” Smelser said. “But the number one thing is our population is agreeable and wants to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their loved ones and our communities, and we thank them for that.”

The rotavirus vaccination rate in the Land of Enchantment is almost 83%, according to NMDOH vaccination data. The Centers for Disease Control cites the national vaccination rate — which has been declining for almost a decade — at less than 74%.

Rotavirus is a potentially fatal virus that can cause extreme dehydration through vomiting and diarrhea, especially in infants and children.

“And so if you're having vomiting and diarrhea due to rotavirus or due to anything else,” he said, “you really need to make sure that you're staying hydrated, so drink lots of fluids and rest.”

While rotavirus can infect anyone, adults generally experience more mild symptoms, and thus even though the vaccine is the best protection against rotavirus, it’s not usually recommended for unvaccinated adults.

The vaccine is typically given as a series to infants and children.Smelser said although federal recommendations around the virus have changed, New Mexico has continued recommending it.

When The CDC first sidelined the rotavirus vaccine along with several others, experts warned it could increase hospitalizations.

Rotavirus can live for long periods on surfaces, so regular cleaning with household cleaners that can kill viruses is recommended. Hand washing can help as well, but Smelser says disinfecting surfaces is key.

Support for this coverage comes from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

