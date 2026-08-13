New Measles exposure in Artesia

The New Mexico Department of Health announced Thursday a new measles case has been confirmed in Eddy County in the Southeast, bringing the state's case count to 18 total in 2026. People may have been exposed to this new case at locations around Artesia during the second week of August.

This newest case of measles was most likely acquired out-of-state, according to the DOH, with the individual not displaying symptoms until after arriving in New Mexico.

Anyone within Artesia could have been exposed at the following locations and times:



From August 6 through August 10 at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center at 1793 N. 13th Street

On the morning of August 9 at the Walmart, 604 N. 26th Street

From August 10 at 9:15 p.m. through August 11 3:50 a.m. at the Artesia General Hospital Emergency room, 702 N. 13th Street

Anyone who was at those locations during those times should check their vaccination status and report any measles symptoms within the next three weeks to a health care provider.

Measles symptoms develop between seven to 21 days after exposure, beginning with cold or flu-like symptoms — fever, runny nose, cough and red eyes. A red spotted rash usually then appears starting on the head or face and spreading down from there.

Although New Mexico did experience a Measles outbreak in 2025 , this is the first case of measles in the land of Enchantment since the end of May.

New Mexico Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Chad Smelser said vaccination is still the best tool to prevent measles.

NMDOH offers free or reduced cost vaccinations at its public health offices across the state for children and adults who are uninsured or underinsured. For more information, call the NMDOH Helpline at 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773) or visit their measles guidance website.

Support for this coverage comes from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

