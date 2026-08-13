© 2026 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Measles exposure in Artesia

KUNM | By Daniel Montaño
Published August 13, 2026 at 4:32 PM MDT
Anna Hicks prepares a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine at the Andrews County Health Department, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Andrews, Texas.
Annie Rice
/
Associated Press
The measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine is this best protection against measles according to state officials. An individual with measles, the 18th case in New Mexico so far this year, might have exposed members of the public to the virus from August 6 through August 11 in Artesia.

The New Mexico Department of Health announced Thursday a new measles case has been confirmed in Eddy County in the Southeast, bringing the state's case count to 18 total in 2026. People may have been exposed to this new case at locations around Artesia during the second week of August.

This newest case of measles was most likely acquired out-of-state, according to the DOH, with the individual not displaying symptoms until after arriving in New Mexico.

Anyone within Artesia could have been exposed at the following locations and times:

  • From August 6 through August 10 at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center at 1793 N. 13th Street
  • On the morning of August 9 at the Walmart, 604 N. 26th Street
  • From August 10 at 9:15 p.m. through August 11 3:50 a.m. at the Artesia General Hospital Emergency room, 702 N. 13th Street

Anyone who was at those locations during those times should check their vaccination status and report any measles symptoms within the next three weeks to a health care provider.

Measles symptoms develop between seven to 21 days after exposure, beginning with cold or flu-like symptoms — fever, runny nose, cough and red eyes. A red spotted rash usually then appears starting on the head or face and spreading down from there.

Although New Mexico did experience a Measles outbreak in 2025, this is the first case of measles in the land of Enchantment since the end of May.

New Mexico Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Chad Smelser said vaccination is still the best tool to prevent measles.

NMDOH offers free or reduced cost vaccinations at its public health offices across the state for children and adults who are uninsured or underinsured. For more information, call the NMDOH Helpline at 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773) or visit their measles guidance website.

Support for this coverage comes from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.
Tags
Public Health New Mexico measlesNMDOHNew Mexico Department of HealthDr. Chad SmelserEddy County
Daniel Montaño
Daniel Montaño is a reporter with KUNM's Public Health, Poverty and Equity project. He is also an occasional host of Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Let's Talk New Mexico since 2021, is a born and bred Burqueño who first started with KUNM about two decades ago, as a production assistant while he was in high school. During the intervening years, he studied journalism at UNM, lived abroad, fell in and out of love, conquered here and there, failed here and there, and developed a taste for advocating for human rights.
See stories by Daniel Montaño
Click here to sign up today!
Related Content