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Judge puts cannabis industry’s hopes on hold in legal challenge to new tracking system

KUNM | By Daniel Montaño
Published September 1, 2026 at 2:35 PM MDT
Cannabis producers, like High Maintenance in Socorro, along with testing labs and wholesalers, say they have lost money during the transition to a new tracking system implemented by the state. In a legal challenge to the new system, a District Court Judge issued a continuance Monday, to see how the system performs with retailers, who started using it Tuesday morning.
Matt Kennicott
Cannabis producers, like High Maintenance in Socorro, along with testing labs and wholesalers, say they have lost money during the transition to a new tracking system implemented by the state. In a legal challenge to the new system, a District Court Judge issued a continuance Monday to see how the system performs with retailers, who started using it Tuesday morning.

A new tracking system for cannabis businesses in New Mexico went live Tuesday, even though owners have sought to delay the start because they say it is unproven and has already hurt their operations.

A district court judge issued a continuance Monday in a legal challenge to the system, putting the industry’s hopes of stopping its rollout on hold — at least for now.

A group of cannabis businesses filed a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order on August 21st against the state’s Regulation and Licensing Department in the hopes they would be allowed to continue using the old tracking system — known as BioTrack — until the new one is proven to work properly.

The state tracks and traces all cannabis products from when the seed is planted until the product ends up in a customer’s hands. According to state law, if the system goes down, cannabis can’t be transported, which is what worries businesses.

The new system, the locally developed New Mexico Seed to Sale, or NMS2S, that went live for retailers Tuesday was already in use for producers, wholesalers and testing labs since Monday.

In their 12-page legal complaint, the plaintiffs argue the State’s contract with the old tracking system, called BioTrack, is paid up through September 15, and that “the relief sought costs the State nothing it has not already bought.” BioTrack costs the state $23,127.50 per month, according to the complaint, or about $750 per day, meaning the state will have paid more than $8,000 for a service it won’t be using when BioTrack goes away for retailers on September 4.

The new system’s rollout saw BioTrack shut down for everyone but retailers from August 25 through August 31, and business owners said that created problems.

Matt Kennicott, executive director of the Cannabis Association of New Mexico, an industry trade association that is one of the plaintiffs, told KUNM after Monday’s hearing that if a business can’t transport then wholesalers can’t make sales, testing labs can’t test, and retailers can’t restock.

“That means we haven't been able to make sales for the last six days, which means no cash flow for us,” he said. “I chatted with one wholesaler. She's probably going to be without revenue for at least six weeks because of how the sales cycle works in cannabis.”

He said the blackout extends much farther than its six-day timeline because the cannabis industry “operates on a rhythm" of retailer orders from wholesalers triggering a multi-week process involving testing labs and other businesses.

“If you disrupt that rhythm,” he said, “it takes time to restart it. It's not something that instantly gets back into shape right away.”

The change comes at one of the worst possible times for the industry, Kennicott said. Early September is the beginning of the fall harvest and wholesale cycle, which is one of the most lucrative and financially active times of the year.

As retailers make the switch over to the new system, Kennicott said he expects to see problems based on issues other businesses experienced when the system went live for them on Monday, the same day as the trial.

“I was talking with operators all the way up until about 1:30 today,” he said, “and to a person, they could either not see inventory in their system, or things like barcodes were not transferring over properly, or batch numbers.”

He said without batch numbers they can’t track the product, which means they can’t sell it.

Second District Court Judge Joshua Andrew Allison said he chose to continue the court case until Thursday morning to see how the rollout goes with retailers before issuing a decision.

Lawyers for the state pointed out plaintiffs had not shown genuine harm in court, which the judge agreed with. Kennicott said he thinks that’s partially because testimony only came from retailers, not from businesses in other parts of the industry.

Retailers had ordered extra stock ahead of time to make sure they could make it through the blackout without running out of product, he said.

“So I agree. The retailers, they've experienced no harm through this yet,” he said. “But very clearly, I think the harms to growers and manufacturers need to be addressed because the harm is real.”

Other plaintiffs in the case include Oasis Cannabis Co, New Mexico’s largest cannabis retailer, and The Grow NM..

Support for this coverage comes from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation
Tags
Public Health New Mexico Cannabis IndustryCannabis Control DivisionCannabis Association of New MexicoSecond District CourtRegulation and Licensing Department
Daniel Montaño
Daniel Montaño is a reporter with KUNM's Public Health, Poverty and Equity project. He is also an occasional host of Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Let's Talk New Mexico since 2021, is a born and bred Burqueño who first started with KUNM about two decades ago, as a production assistant while he was in high school. During the intervening years, he studied journalism at UNM, lived abroad, fell in and out of love, conquered here and there, failed here and there, and developed a taste for advocating for human rights.
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