Let's Talk about harm reduction strategies for substance use

Published March 8, 2022 at 4:51 PM MST
Let’s Talk New Mexico 3/10 8am: Fentanyl overdoses took the lives of about 80,000 Americans aged 18-45 in 2020 and 2021. Last month Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill that revised an old law to legalize testing strips that tell users whether their drugs contain fentanyl. The tests had been classified as drug paraphernalia. Last year the New Mexico House handily passed a bill to authorize the creation of safe consumption sites for drug users, including intravenous drugs, but it failed to pass the Senate. These are just two examples of Harm Reduction, a public health strategy aimed at making risky behavior safer for the sake of saving lives.

Do you accept that drug use and other high risk behavior is going to happen regardless of local and federal laws, increased border protection, and society’s admonishment? Is it appropriate to make those behaviors safer as a part of a public health and legal response to the problem? Do you worry that Harm Reduction programs give the impression that we condone such behavior?

Share your ideas about ways to address addiction and risky behavior by emailing LetsTalk@kunm.org, tweet #letstalkNM or call in live during the show to (505) 277-5866.

Kaveh Mowahed
Kaveh Mowahed is a reporter with KUNM who follows government, public health and housing. Send story ideas to kaveh@kunm.org.
Related Content
  • Fentanyl
    2022 Session - Ep. 12, Mitigating the Danger
    Kaveh Mowahed
    On this #YNMG we’re dedicating the entire episode to one piece of legislation that is now on Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s desk waiting for her signature. House Bill 52 is an amendment to the Harm Reduction Act. Overdoses from Fentanyl are the top killer of young adults in New Mexico, but HB52 will give drug users a new tool that will make them a little safer – fentanyl test strips.
  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tracked a recent increase in deaths involving cocaine and synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl.
    Overdoses Involving Cocaine and Fentanyl Are On The Rise
    Caroline Lewis
    More Americans are vaccinated and ready to hit the party circuit. If that night out includes cocaine or meth, the consequences can be deadly, as many drugs are increasingly laced with fentanyl.
  • The $1 Fentanyl Drug Test
    Public health experts are encouraging drug users to test their drugs for fentanyl with a $1 strip. NPR's Scott Simon talks to Traci Green of Brown University about the technology.
