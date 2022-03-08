Let's Talk about harm reduction strategies for substance use

Let’s Talk New Mexico 3/10 8am: Fentanyl overdoses took the lives of about 80,000 Americans aged 18-45 in 2020 and 2021. Last month Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill that revised an old law to legalize testing strips that tell users whether their drugs contain fentanyl. The tests had been classified as drug paraphernalia. Last year the New Mexico House handily passed a bill to authorize the creation of safe consumption sites for drug users, including intravenous drugs, but it failed to pass the Senate. These are just two examples of Harm Reduction, a public health strategy aimed at making risky behavior safer for the sake of saving lives.

Do you accept that drug use and other high risk behavior is going to happen regardless of local and federal laws, increased border protection, and society’s admonishment? Is it appropriate to make those behaviors safer as a part of a public health and legal response to the problem? Do you worry that Harm Reduction programs give the impression that we condone such behavior?