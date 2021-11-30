-
Let’s Talk New Mexico 8/26 8 am: Thousands of people are fleeing Afghanistan since the Taliban’s takeover and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has…
Let’s Talk New Mexico 6/3 at 8 am: The Rio Grande is swelling right now, but looks can be deceiving. Climate change is drying out this lifeline in the…
Public schools in New Mexico started fully in-person classes this month for the first time in over a year. Some students chose to stay remote, others…
Let's Talk New Mexico 9/8, 8a: Voting rights are the bedrock of American democracy, yet for many people, that right is not a reality. Voter suppression…
Let's Talk New Mexico 8/27 8a: School is back in session online, with some districts planning to stay that way all semester and others waiting to see…
In the last weeks of July, we saw high temperatures across the country. The streets heated up, and we’re not talking about the weather. We’re talking…
Let’s Talk New Mexico 7/16, 8a: Journalism is changing. All reporters are both living in the pandemic and reporting on it. Local student journalists are…
Let’s Talk New Mexico 7/9, 8a: Summer break looks different for youth across New Mexico this year. On this week's Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll talk about…
Lets Talk New Mexico 5/14, 8a: K-12 schools across the state closed in late March and students have been finishing up their last months online. Many youth…
Let's Talk New Mexico 8/1 8a: Did you know that there are three regulation-sized boxing rings—plus cardio equipment and heavy bags—at local community…