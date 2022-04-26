Let's talk about the legacy of Larry Casuse

Let’s Talk New Mexico 4/28 8am: On March 1,1973, UNM student and member of the Navajo Nation Larry Casuse kidnapped the Gallup Mayor Emmett Garcia and held him for several hours before the standoff ended in the death of the young activist. But what was the context for this tragic event? And how does the history of colonization and exploitation of Native Americans in the US factor into the conditions he was protesting against?

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll be discussing Larry Casuse’s legacy and the racist politics that led to his actions that day, as well as how they continue to impact members of the Navajo Nation and Native Americans across our state.

And we want to hear from you! How do you think we should remember controversial figures like Larry Casuse? And how should towns bordering Native American communities work to end anti-Native racism? Email us your thoughts at LetsTalk@KUNM.org, or call in live during the show.

Guests:

