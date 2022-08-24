Let's Talk controlled encampments and safe spaces

Let's Talk NM 8/25 8a: Controlled encampments or safe spaces for people who are unhoused are becoming more common around the country as housing costs keep rising. In Albuquerque, the city council approved the idea then reversed course and passed a moratorium on them. In Santa Fe, plans for a safe space at the Midtown campus also hit opposition. On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll talk about managed encampments and we want to hear from you. Should cities consider this option? Why or why not? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live, Thursday morning at 8 on KUNM.

