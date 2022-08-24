Let's Talk controlled encampments and safe spaces
Let's Talk NM 8/25 8a: Controlled encampments or safe spaces for people who are unhoused are becoming more common around the country as housing costs keep rising. In Albuquerque, the city council approved the idea then reversed course and passed a moratorium on them. In Santa Fe, plans for a safe space at the Midtown campus also hit opposition. On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll talk about managed encampments and we want to hear from you. Should cities consider this option? Why or why not? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live, Thursday morning at 8 on KUNM.
GUESTS:
- Julie Sanchez, Director of City of Santa Fe's Youth and Family Services Division
- Elizabeth Holguin, Deputy Director for Homeless Solutions and Clinical Advisor, City of Albuquerque
- Alexandra Ladd, Director of Affordable Housing, City of Santa Fe
- Nicole Martinez, Executive Director, Mesilla Valley Community of Hope/Abode, Inc.
- Alexandra Paisano, Director of Albuquerque Coordinated Entry System, New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness