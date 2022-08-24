© 2022 KUNM
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's Talk controlled encampments and safe spaces

Published August 24, 2022 at 12:12 PM MDT
Tents with cots inside for Washoe County’s Safe Camp pilot program in Reno, Nev.,
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
Tents with cots inside for Washoe County’s Safe Camp pilot program in Reno, Nev., on June 18, 2021. The program provides a place for people experiencing homelessness to camp outside safely with access to restrooms, showers and laundry facilities.

Let's Talk NM 8/25 8a: Controlled encampments or safe spaces for people who are unhoused are becoming more common around the country as housing costs keep rising. In Albuquerque, the city council approved the idea then reversed course and passed a moratorium on them. In Santa Fe, plans for a safe space at the Midtown campus also hit opposition. On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll talk about managed encampments and we want to hear from you. Should cities consider this option? Why or why not? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live, Thursday morning at 8 on KUNM.

GUESTS:

  • Julie Sanchez, Director of City of Santa Fe's Youth and Family Services Division
  • Elizabeth Holguin, Deputy Director for Homeless Solutions and Clinical Advisor, City of Albuquerque
  • Alexandra Ladd, Director of Affordable Housing, City of Santa Fe
  • Nicole Martinez, Executive Director, Mesilla Valley Community of Hope/Abode, Inc.
  • Alexandra Paisano, Director of Albuquerque Coordinated Entry System, New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness

Let's Talk New Mexico homelesshomelessnessencampments
Stay Connected
Megan Kamerick
Megan has been a journalist for 25 years and worked at business weeklies in San Antonio, New Orleans and Albuquerque. She first came to KUNM as a phone volunteer on the pledge drive in 2005. That led to volunteering on Women’s Focus, Weekend Edition and the Global Music Show. She was then hired as Morning Edition host in 2015, then the All Things Considered host in 2018. Megan was hired as News Director in 2021.
See stories by Megan Kamerick
