Let's Talk the Carson National Forest

Historically, residents of Northern New Mexico’s Carson National forest have used the land for all kinds of things––from commercial logging to gathering herbs. They graze cattle there and channel its water into acequias.

This past summer , the U.S. Forest Service finalized its management plans for Carson, which would expand wilderness and set clear conservation goals for the next 15 years. But, some residents who depend on the natural resources there fear they might lose access to places they’ve hunted and gathered for hundreds of years.

On the Next Let’s talk New Mexico, we’ll be discussing the plan and navigating the balance between conservation and equitable land use and we want to hear from you! Where do we draw the line? Do you depend on the Carson for your livelihood? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live at (505) 277-5866 during the show.

GUESTS:

Rachel Conn, Executive Director, Amigos Bravos

Bonifacio Vasquez, President, Santa Barbara Land Grant

TBD, New Mexico Wilderness Alliance

James Duran, Supervisor for the Carson National Forest

ADDITIONAL READING:

Timeline of the Carson forest management plan

Read the final plan

Forest Plan will guide management for next 10-15 years - Taos News