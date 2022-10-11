© 2022 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
FINALLetsTalkButton.jpg
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's Talk the Carson National Forest

Published October 11, 2022 at 4:25 PM MDT
20587798028_839f06547e_4k.jpg
Greg Westfall
/
Flickr
Carson National Forest

Historically, residents of Northern New Mexico’s Carson National forest have used the land for all kinds of things––from commercial logging to gathering herbs. They graze cattle there and channel its water into acequias.

This past summer, the U.S. Forest Service finalized its management plans for Carson, which would expand wilderness and set clear conservation goals for the next 15 years. But, some residents who depend on the natural resources there fear they might lose access to places they’ve hunted and gathered for hundreds of years.

On the Next Let’s talk New Mexico, we’ll be discussing the plan and navigating the balance between conservation and equitable land use and we want to hear from you! Where do we draw the line? Do you depend on the Carson for your livelihood? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live at (505) 277-5866 during the show.

GUESTS:

Rachel Conn, Executive Director, Amigos Bravos 

Bonifacio Vasquez, President, Santa Barbara Land Grant

TBD, New Mexico Wilderness Alliance

James Duran, Supervisor for the Carson National Forest

ADDITIONAL READING:

Timeline of the Carson forest management plan 

Read the final plan

Forest Plan will guide management for next 10-15 years - Taos News

Read the letter from Rio Arriba claiming Carson Forest plan violates rights and regional forester Michiko Martin's response

Tags
Let's Talk New Mexico Carson National Forestforest managementland grantsconservationpublic land use
Stay Connected
Bryce Dix
Bryce Dix is our new local host for NPR's Morning Edition.
See stories by Bryce Dix
Related Content
  • ODonnell_NM_CNF_Valle_Vidal_water_children-052-2-scaled.jpeg
    Local News
    Protecting New Mexico’s watersheds from climate change starts with ‘wetland jewels’
    Bryce Dix
    Water scarcity is a growing issue across New Mexico. Climate change is raising temperatures while 75% of the state’s water goes toward irrigated crops ––stressing the state’s supply. In response, environmental organizations are protecting the state’s watersheds by setting their sights on important areas known as “wetland jewels.”
  • 20840161581_34f200f0ef_o.jpg
    Local News
    Rio Arriba County claims new Carson National Forest plan violates civil rights
    Bryce Dix
    The U.S. Forest Service is now implementing a new plan that would completely change how the Carson National Forest in northern New Mexico is managed by prioritizing sustainability, watershed health, and curbing land usage. But, officials with Rio Arriba County are asking Congress to put a stop to it––claiming the plan violates the rights of their citizens.
  • 15719358132_7cbcb50d2e_o.jpg
    News
    Let's Talk forest management
    Bryce Dix
    New Mexico is in the middle of one of its most devastating fire seasons to date –– with the largest wildfire in the state’s history scorching hundreds of thousands of acres of land. This week on Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll discuss year-round forest management practices designed to stop fires like these from happening, a controversial planned burn that became the Hermits Peak Fire, and the evolving role of firefighting in the U.S.
Load More