land grants

-
The New Mexico Legislature failed to pass a bill legalizing recreational cannabis before the 2021 session ended on March 20. Now Gov. Michelle Lujan…
-
Tuesday 8/11, 8a: We continue our look at the history of women's suffrage in New Mexico and the ultimate ratification of the 19th Amendment, including an…
-
The Healthy Soil Act was signed into law earlier this year and it created a grant of $175,000 for farmers and ranchers to maintain soil health by doing…
-
KUNM Call In Show 5/12 8a: The U.S. Forest Service is rewriting its plans for all the national forests in New Mexico including the Carson National Forest…