Let's talk about city growth and development

Let’s Talk New Mexico 10/19 8am: When we think of city growth we might think of a growing population, new housing developments, how sustainable it might be, or even things like increased traffic. However, New Mexico’s population trends show the lowest growth rate in the region, at about 2% annually. Further, the growth is mostly focused in cities and among residents aged 65 and older.

These trends, however, do little to ease tensions in our already tight and inflated housing market or to quell worries about a waning workforce and water scarcity. So, how are our cities responding and what kind of change can we expect in the coming years?

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll discuss our growing cities and some of the implications that come with development and we’d like to hear from you. Are you concerned about urban sprawl or water scarcity? How can we grow while preserving the culture and the communities we love? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the link below, or call in live during the show.