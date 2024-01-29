© 2024 KUNM
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's talk structured literacy

By Taylor Velazquez
Published January 29, 2024 at 12:49 PM MST
Child literacy is a problem in New Mexico.The state ranks last in the nation with almost 80% of children not proficient in reading by the fourth grade. This also impacts their ability to apply reading skills to other subjects taught in school. Furthermore, kids who aren’t reading at grade level by the fourth grade are more likely to drop out of school and less likely to attend college. And, children from low income families, those with disabilities, and children of color are even more at risk.

At the beginning of this year’s legislative session, Governor Michelle Lujhan Grisham announced a plan to help boost these alarming numbers, urging lawmakers to invest more into structured literacy programs, otherwise called The Science of Reading. Under this program, students learn decoding skills through studying the sound of words, symbols, and knowing syllables among other tools that have proven to be effective for all readers.

On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll discuss how structured literacy would impact our struggling education system. Are you an educator or parent? Do you think structured literacy will boost kids’ reading proficiency? Email letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message on the web page for the show, or call in live Thursday morning at 8.

education funding structured literacy Literacy
Taylor Velazquez
Taylor is a reporter with our Poverty and Public Health project. She is a lover of books and a proud dog mom. She's been published in Albuquerque The Magazine several times and enjoys writing about politics and travel.
