Let's talk about endangered rivers and streams

By Bryce Dix
Published April 15, 2024 at 4:52 PM MDT
Beaver-created marsh on Willow Creek at Pecos River confluence, near Terrero, NM.
J. N. Stuart
/
flickr.com

Last summer, the U.S. Supreme Court narrowed the scope of the Clean Water Act – which significantly slashed safeguards of many waterways and wetlands. Now, their decision has river and water advocates and experts sounding the alarm on its potential impact on New Mexico’s small streams and rivers.

On this episode of Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll discuss why the loss of federal clean water protections has prompted a new report labeling the state’s rivers as particularly vulnerable. Plus, we’ll chat with folks doing the on-the-ground work to save them.

What do the waterways look like in your neck of the woods? Are you concerned about their health? Have any thoughts on how we can keep New Mexico’s ecosystems in balance?

Guests:

Bryce Dix
Bryce Dix is our local host for NPR's Morning Edition.
