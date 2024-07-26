Let's talk about recruiting more health care providers

© 2024 KUNM
By Taylor Velazquez
Published July 26, 2024 at 4:25 PM MDT
Waiting months for health care appointments is a common experience for New Mexicans, in part because of a lacking health care workforce. The Legislature reported that most of the state needs health care workers more than any other profession, averaging a shortage of about 5,000 workers over the last six years.

Just like other states across the country, New Mexico has already begun implementing strategies like loan forgiveness, telemedicine, and increased funding for higher education institutions, among other reforms to draw in more health care workers. However, further analysis shows these interventions are not enough and the state needs greater recruitment efforts.

On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll discuss plans to recruit and retain workers to boost access to quality healthcare. Have you had to wait a long time for doctor's appointments? How have long waits to see a doctor impacted your health? Email letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message on the web page for the show, or call in live Thursday morning at 8.

Taylor Velazquez
Taylor is a reporter with our Poverty and Public Health project. She is a lover of books and a proud dog mom. She's been published in Albuquerque The Magazine several times and enjoys writing about politics and travel.
