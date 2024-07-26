Let's talk about recruiting more health care providers

Waiting months for health care appointments is a common experience for New Mexicans, in part because of a lacking health care workforce. The Legislature reported that most of the state needs health care workers more than any other profession, averaging a shortage of about 5,000 workers over the last six years.

Just like other states across the country, New Mexico has already begun implementing strategies like loan forgiveness, telemedicine, and increased funding for higher education institutions, among other reforms to draw in more health care workers. However, further analysis shows these interventions are not enough and the state needs greater recruitment efforts.

