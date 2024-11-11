Let's talk about the election's implications for New Mexico

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 11/14 8a: Once again we’re finding after an election that polling was incomplete and missed capturing the sentiments of the majority of American voters. New Mexico’s election results were mostly in line with expectations with a major exception – voters in most counties voted more red than they had in the past, even if not enough to significantly alter the outcomes.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll check in with journalists and political experts and we want to hear from you too. Were the final voting patterns around ethnicity or gender a surprise to you? Are you hopeful or concerned about the implications of local or national results on the future of New Mexico?