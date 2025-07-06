© 2025 KUNM
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's talk about local impacts of the "Big, Beautiful Bill"

By Taylor Velazquez
Published July 6, 2025 at 6:56 PM MDT
Let’s Talk New Mexico 7/10, 8am: Congress has narrowly passed President Trump’s contentious tax and spending bill, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Many social programs will encounter steep funding cuts to things like accessible health care, assistance with groceries, and funding for education and clean energy.

These funds and more will instead pay for increases for the military and immigration enforcement, aligning with many of Trump’s immigration policies like mass deportation and even funding completion of a wall on the southern border. In turn, the Congressional Budget Office expects the national deficit to balloon by $3-5 trillion.

On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll discuss how this sweeping tax and spending package will impact our state. What questions do you have about the “Big Beautiful Bill”? Are you concerned about maintaining access to healthcare or enhanced immigration policing? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the button below, or call in live Thursday morning at 8.

Taylor Velazquez
Taylor is a reporter with our Poverty and Public Health project. She is a lover of books and a proud dog mom. She's been published in Albuquerque The Magazine several times and enjoys writing about politics and travel.
