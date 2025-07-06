Let's talk about local impacts of the "Big, Beautiful Bill"

Let’s Talk New Mexico 7/10, 8am: Congress has narrowly passed President Trump’s contentious tax and spending bill, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Many social programs will encounter steep funding cuts to things like accessible health care, assistance with groceries, and funding for education and clean energy.

These funds and more will instead pay for increases for the military and immigration enforcement, aligning with many of Trump’s immigration policies like mass deportation and even funding completion of a wall on the southern border. In turn, the Congressional Budget Office expects the national deficit to balloon by $3-5 trillion .