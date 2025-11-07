Let's talk about food insecurity

Let's Talk New Mexico, Nov. 13, 8a: With federal politics stalling out payments from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the nearly 450,000 New Mexicans who depend on SNAP to put food on their table are reeling from daily changes. Most recently, the Trump Administration sought to block an order from a federal judge that it must provide payments in full. With so many New Mexicans relying on SNAP, the uncertainty has revealed just how thin the food safety net really is. SNAP provides nine meals for every single meal provided by food banks, which is why the governor has pledged that the state will provide funds to keep the program running.

This week on Let’s Talk New Mexico we’re discussing all things food insecurity in New Mexico, including the overarching causes and necessary changes. And we want to hear from you! What can be done to ensure that the safety net is more robust in future shutdowns or other emergency situations? Are you a SNAP recipient? Have your benefits been affected? What do you think of the ongoing government shutdown? Email letstalk@kunm.org , leave a voice message by clicking the link above, or call in live at (505) 277-5866 Thursday morning at 8.