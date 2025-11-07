© 2025 KUNM

Public Health New Mexico
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's talk about food insecurity

By Daniel Montaño
Published November 7, 2025 at 5:50 PM MST
Food bank officials said they intend to increase distribution sites—as they did during the COVID-19-pandemic—in response to lost Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits expected on Nov. 1, 2025.
The Food Depot
/
Source New Mexico
Food bank officials said they intend to increase distribution sites—as they did during the COVID-19-pandemic—in response to lost Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits expected on Nov. 1, 2025.

Let's Talk New Mexico, Nov. 13, 8a: With federal politics stalling out payments from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the nearly 450,000 New Mexicans who depend on SNAP to put food on their table are reeling from daily changes. Most recently, the Trump Administration sought to block an order from a federal judge that it must provide payments in full. With so many New Mexicans relying on SNAP, the uncertainty has revealed just how thin the food safety net really is. SNAP provides nine meals for every single meal provided by food banks, which is why the governor has pledged that the state will provide funds to keep the program running.

This week on Let’s Talk New Mexico we’re discussing all things food insecurity in New Mexico, including the overarching causes and necessary changes. And we want to hear from you! What can be done to ensure that the safety net is more robust in future shutdowns or other emergency situations? Are you a SNAP recipient? Have your benefits been affected? What do you think of the ongoing government shutdown? Email letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the link above, or call in live at (505) 277-5866 Thursday morning at 8.

Daniel Montaño
Daniel Montaño is a reporter with KUNM's Public Health, Poverty and Equity project. He is also an occasional host of Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Let's Talk New Mexico since 2021, is a born and bred Burqueño who first started with KUNM about two decades ago, as a production assistant while he was in high school. During the intervening years, he studied journalism at UNM, lived abroad, fell in and out of love, conquered here and there, failed here and there, and developed a taste for advocating for human rights.
