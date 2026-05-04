Let's talk about semi-open primaries

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 05/07, 8a: Last year’s passing of Senate Bill 16 marked New Mexico as the newest state that will be implementing semi-open primary state elections. At the same time, the ranks of voters in the state registering as Independents has been growing faster than those who register as Democrats or Republicans after New Mexico implemented an automatic voter registration system .

But what exactly is a semi-open primary election? Early voting started this week for the primary elections on June 2nd and this year New Mexicans who are not affiliated with a political party will have the opportunity to participate.

On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll be breaking down the ins and outs of what a semi-open primary is, and how it will impact New Mexicans when they go to vote.