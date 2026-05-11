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Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's Talk About the Poetry of New Mexico

By Ty Bannerman
Published May 11, 2026 at 2:47 PM MDT
Matika Wilbur
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Joy Harjo authors page

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 05/14, 9a: Our state is rich in dramatic landscapes, deep history and multi-faceted culture, so maybe it should be no surprise that poetry thrives here. In fact, over the last decade, two of the Poets Laureate of the United States have had strong New Mexico connections: Joy Harjo, who served as Laureate from 2019 to 2022 lived in the state and taught at UNM for many years, and Arthur Sze, the current Poet Laureate, lives in Santa Fe.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’re asking how these poets have been affected by their time here, and how they reflect the state’s unique qualities in their work.

Do you have a favorite poem written in or about New Mexico? We’d love it if you’d share a line or two with us and why you find it so compelling. You can record a message using the app on this page, send an email to LetsTalk@KUNM.org or call in live during show, this Thursday morning at 9.

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Ty Bannerman
Ty Bannerman has been writing about New Mexico for over a decade. He is the author of the history book Forgotten Albuquerque and his work has appeared in New Mexico Magazine, Atlas Obscura, Eater, and the American Literary Review. While at the Weekly Alibi, Albuquerque’s alternative newspaper, he served as food editor, features editor and managing editor. He co-hosts two podcasts: City on the Edge, which tells Albuquerque stories, and Anytown, USA, which virtually explores a different US county each week. He has two children and way too many dogs and chickens.
See stories by Ty Bannerman