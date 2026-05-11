Let's Talk About the Poetry of New Mexico

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 05/14, 9a: Our state is rich in dramatic landscapes, deep history and multi-faceted culture, so maybe it should be no surprise that poetry thrives here. In fact, over the last decade, two of the Poets Laureate of the United States have had strong New Mexico connections: Joy Harjo, who served as Laureate from 2019 to 2022 lived in the state and taught at UNM for many years, and Arthur Sze, the current Poet Laureate, lives in Santa Fe.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’re asking how these poets have been affected by their time here, and how they reflect the state’s unique qualities in their work.