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Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's talk about youth mentoring

By Taylor Velazquez
Published May 19, 2026 at 11:05 AM MDT
YMCA of Fort Worth

For New Mexico youth, having a trusted adult mentor, like a Big Brother or Big Sister, can lead to better outcomes, like staying away from drugs and alcohol and pursuing higher education. But as mentorship programs face volunteer shortages, some young people are being left without the support they need.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll discuss youth mentorship, teen resources, and the programs working to connect kids with support, community, opportunity, and the causes behind the volunteer shortage. Did you have a mentor that shaped your life growing up? What resources do young people in New Mexico still need access to today? Email us at letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the button below, or call in live Thursday morning at 9.

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Taylor Velazquez
Taylor is a reporter with our Poverty and Public Health project. She is a lover of books and a proud dog mom. She's been published in Albuquerque The Magazine several times and enjoys writing about politics and travel.
See stories by Taylor Velazquez