Let's talk about youth mentoring

For New Mexico youth, having a trusted adult mentor, like a Big Brother or Big Sister, can lead to better outcomes, like staying away from drugs and alcohol and pursuing higher education. But as mentorship programs face volunteer shortages, some young people are being left without the support they need.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll discuss youth mentorship, teen resources, and the programs working to connect kids with support, community, opportunity, and the causes behind the volunteer shortage. Did you have a mentor that shaped your life growing up? What resources do young people in New Mexico still need access to today? Email us at letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the button below, or call in live Thursday morning at 9.

