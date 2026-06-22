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Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's Talk about how AI is impacting New Mexicans

By Ty Bannerman
Published June 22, 2026 at 1:45 PM MDT

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 6/25, 9a: It’s been nearly four years since Open AI released ChatGPT, and it looks like generative AI is here to stay. From small businesses who create promotional materials with tools like Claude, ChatGPT or Grok, to K-12 classrooms that encourage their students to use AI to complete assignments, more and more New Mexicans are using the tools in their everyday lives.

But not everyone is happy about it. As AI becomes more pervasive, criticisms of the technology have come to the forefront. Whether they cite environment and concerns — or even if they just don’t feel that a machine should replicate human creativity — some New Mexicans have become increasingly skeptical of AI’s growing role in our world.

On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’re exploring how generative artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT, Sora, Claude and Gemini are impacting the lives of New Mexicans, and we want our listeners to weigh in. How do you use AI in your business or creative endeavors? How have they helped you? Or do you think AI tools are environmentally and ethically dubious—or just in bad taste? We’d love to hear your take: you can leave a message using the speakpipe widget below, send us an email at LetsTalk@KUNM.org, or call in live during the show, Thursday morning at 9.

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Ty Bannerman
Ty Bannerman has been writing about New Mexico for over a decade. He is the author of the history book Forgotten Albuquerque and his work has appeared in New Mexico Magazine, Atlas Obscura, Eater, and the American Literary Review. While at the Weekly Alibi, Albuquerque’s alternative newspaper, he served as food editor, features editor and managing editor. He co-hosts two podcasts: City on the Edge, which tells Albuquerque stories, and Anytown, USA, which virtually explores a different US county each week. He has two children and way too many dogs and chickens.
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