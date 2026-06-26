Let's Talk about gut health

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 7/2, 9a: Most of us don’t hesitate to go to the doctor or ask a friend for advice when we have a sore throat or a bad knee. But when it comes to digestive health, the conversations are few and far between. Social stigma and taboo loom over subjects like constipation, diarrhea or blood in the stool, even though early treatment can be critical in catching potentially deadly diseases. Colorectal cancer rates have been soaring recently, especially in people under 50 . Moreover, emerging research is revealing the gut’s essential role in both physical and mental health .

This week on Let’s Talk New Mexico we’re breaking through the taboo and discussing all things gut health, and we want to hear from you! What have you always wanted to know about digestive health but were too afraid to ask? Have you struggled with a digestive condition that was difficult to discuss? What do you think parents, schools and doctors should be teaching about gut health that they aren’t? Join the conversation and give us your take. Call in live during the show Thursday morning at 9, send an email to letstalk@kunm.org , or send a voice message using the speakpipe widget below.