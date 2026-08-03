Let's Talk about AI in education

Let's Talk New Mexico, 8/6, 9am:Since the introduction of Chat-GPT, artificial intelligence has become a factor in every classroom – from elementary schools to PhD programs. Even kindergartens have adopted AI into their curriculum, with students in New Mexico as young as 5 having their reading skills evaluated by programs like Amira using voice recognition to give feedback on their progress.

At the same time, many students, parents and teachers in New Mexico are bristling at AI’s incursion into the learning environment, raising concerns about cheating, data privacy and studies that have indicated that long-term AI usage can lead to an overall decline in neural activity and linguistic skills.

On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’re taking on the growing role of large language model artificial intelligence programs in the classroom. We’ll hear from high school students, college professors and policy advocates who are all doing their best to navigate this new technology while safeguarding the interests of its users. And we want your voice too! How are you using AI technology to assist with your learning? Or do you avoid using it at all? Either way, give us your reasons! Leave a message with your thoughts at the link below, email us at LetsTalk@KUNM.org or call in live, Thursday morning at 9, at (505) 277-5866.

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