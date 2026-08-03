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Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's Talk about AI in education

By Ty Bannerman
Published August 3, 2026 at 10:50 AM MDT
Public domain.
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https://publicdomainreview.org/collection/a-19th-century-vision-of-the-year-2000/
Depiction of education in year 2000, commissioned by Armand Gervais, a French toy manufacturer in Lyon, for the 1900 World exhibition in Paris.

Let's Talk New Mexico, 8/6, 9am:Since the introduction of Chat-GPT, artificial intelligence has become a factor in every classroom – from elementary schools to PhD programs. Even kindergartens have adopted AI into their curriculum, with students in New Mexico as young as 5 having their reading skills evaluated by programs like Amira using voice recognition to give feedback on their progress.

At the same time, many students, parents and teachers in New Mexico are bristling at AI’s incursion into the learning environment, raising concerns about cheating, data privacy and studies that have indicated that long-term AI usage can lead to an overall decline in neural activity and linguistic skills.

On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’re taking on the growing role of large language model artificial intelligence programs in the classroom. We’ll hear from high school students, college professors and policy advocates who are all doing their best to navigate this new technology while safeguarding the interests of its users. And we want your voice too! How are you using AI technology to assist with your learning? Or do you avoid using it at all? Either way, give us your reasons! Leave a message with your thoughts at the link below, email us at LetsTalk@KUNM.org or call in live, Thursday morning at 9, at (505) 277-5866.

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Ty Bannerman
Ty Bannerman has been writing about New Mexico for over a decade. He is the author of the history book Forgotten Albuquerque and his work has appeared in New Mexico Magazine, Atlas Obscura, Eater, and the American Literary Review. While at the Weekly Alibi, Albuquerque’s alternative newspaper, he served as food editor, features editor and managing editor. He co-hosts two podcasts: City on the Edge, which tells Albuquerque stories, and Anytown, USA, which virtually explores a different US county each week. He has two children and way too many dogs and chickens.
See stories by Ty Bannerman