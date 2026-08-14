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Let's Talk New Mexico

Let’s talk about the new news

By Ty Bannerman
Published August 14, 2026 at 3:16 PM MDT
Mateusz Dach
/
stocksnap

As social media becomes more and more embedded into our lives, many journalists and news companies are choosing to focus on reaching their audience through other platforms, like Substack, Tik Tok and Instagram. The advantages — from reaching younger readers to pulling in extra income through monetization programs — are many, but there are also plenty of challenges. How do they make sure their news meets high quality standards while also appealing to the infamous “algorithm”? How do they compete against AI slop channels that spread misinformation? And, maybe most importantly, how do they keep up with the ever-shifting landscape of the social media world?

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll be chatting with the news influencers who are taking the online world head-on.

And we’ve got questions for you, too: What local news sources do you seek out on TikTok, Instagram and substack? And how do you separate the wheat from the chaff when it comes to the information on your feed?

Share your thoughts using the link below, email us at LetsTalk@KUNM.org, or call in live during the show, Thursday morning at 9, at (505) 277-5866 (KUNM).

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Ty Bannerman
Ty Bannerman has been writing about New Mexico for over a decade. He is the author of the history book Forgotten Albuquerque and his work has appeared in New Mexico Magazine, Atlas Obscura, Eater, and the American Literary Review. While at the Weekly Alibi, Albuquerque’s alternative newspaper, he served as food editor, features editor and managing editor. He co-hosts two podcasts: City on the Edge, which tells Albuquerque stories, and Anytown, USA, which virtually explores a different US county each week. He has two children and way too many dogs and chickens.
See stories by Ty Bannerman