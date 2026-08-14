Let’s talk about the new news

As social media becomes more and more embedded into our lives, many journalists and news companies are choosing to focus on reaching their audience through other platforms, like Substack, Tik Tok and Instagram. The advantages — from reaching younger readers to pulling in extra income through monetization programs — are many, but there are also plenty of challenges. How do they make sure their news meets high quality standards while also appealing to the infamous “algorithm”? How do they compete against AI slop channels that spread misinformation? And, maybe most importantly, how do they keep up with the ever-shifting landscape of the social media world?

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll be chatting with the news influencers who are taking the online world head-on.

And we’ve got questions for you, too: What local news sources do you seek out on TikTok, Instagram and substack? And how do you separate the wheat from the chaff when it comes to the information on your feed?