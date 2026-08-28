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Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's Talk about bears

By Ty Bannerman
Published August 28, 2026 at 2:15 PM MDT

Let's Talk New Mexico, 9/3, 9am: New Mexicans have always co-existed with bears, but this summer has seen a spike in encounters between the two, resulting in dangerous situations for bears and humans alike. On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’re taking a look at why these wild creatures are increasingly seeking food and water in populated areas, what people can do to keep themselves, their pets and wildlife safe, and what happens to bears and other wildlife after they are removed from populated areas.

And we’ll be sharing your stories, too! Have you ever encountered a black bear? What was the experience like? How are you securing potential food sources — like garbage — to make sure bears aren’t lured to your property? Leave a voice message below, email us at LetsTalk@KUNM.org, or call 505-277-5866 during the show, Thursday morning at 9.

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Ty Bannerman
Ty Bannerman has been writing about New Mexico for over a decade. He is the author of the history book Forgotten Albuquerque and his work has appeared in New Mexico Magazine, Atlas Obscura, Eater, and the American Literary Review. While at the Weekly Alibi, Albuquerque’s alternative newspaper, he served as food editor, features editor and managing editor. He co-hosts two podcasts: City on the Edge, which tells Albuquerque stories, and Anytown, USA, which virtually explores a different US county each week. He has two children and way too many dogs and chickens.
See stories by Ty Bannerman