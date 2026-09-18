Let's talk behavioral health reform

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 9/24, 9a: Advocates have been calling for behavioral health reform for more than a decade . In 2025 the state legislature passed a bill aimed at doing just that. At first what’s known as Senate Bill 3, or SB3, was met with bipartisan praise. But there have been bumps in the road now that the plan is in action. A former member of the executive committee , tasked with overseeing implementation, called out several problems including reimbursement issues that overly burden rural areas, how SB3 infringes on tribal sovereignty, and much more.

This week on Let’s Talk New Mexico we’re going to have the people at the heart of this on the show. We’ll discuss what’s happened so far, what still needs to happen, and how we can get there, and we want to hear from you. What does your local area need to address mental health and substance abuse issues? How should the state be handling this reform? Join the conversation and give us your take. Call in live during the show Thursday morning at 9, send an email to letstalk@kunm.org , or send a voice message using the link below.

GUESTS: