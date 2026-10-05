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Let's Talk New Mexico

Let’s Talk about LGBTQ students’ safety in schools

By Ty Bannerman
Published October 5, 2026 at 8:14 AM MDT
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Let’s Talk New Mexico, 10.8, 9a: Every child deserves to access education in a safe and supportive environment. However, recent anti-LGBTQ+ Federal action, like removing protections from Title 9, and an increase hateful rhetoric in online spaces has resulted in an atmosphere of insecurity and fear for some of New Mexico’s most vulnerable students.

On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’re talking to educators and human rights advocates about how they’re working to make sure that all of our state’s children have their rights protected and know that their community has their back, even when so much discourse is promoting hostility and discrimination.

We’d love for you to participate in the conversation. If you’re a student, or parent of a student, does your school have programs or leadership that make every pupil feel welcome and protected? Give them a shoutout! You can leave a message using the app below, email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live at 505-277-5866 during the show, this Thursday morning at 9AM.

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Ty Bannerman
Ty Bannerman has been writing about New Mexico for over a decade. He is the author of the history book Forgotten Albuquerque and his work has appeared in New Mexico Magazine, Atlas Obscura, Eater, and the American Literary Review. While at the Weekly Alibi, Albuquerque’s alternative newspaper, he served as food editor, features editor and managing editor. He co-hosts two podcasts: City on the Edge, which tells Albuquerque stories, and Anytown, USA, which virtually explores a different US county each week. He has two children and way too many dogs and chickens.
See stories by Ty Bannerman