Let’s Talk about LGBTQ students’ safety in schools

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 10.8, 9a: Every child deserves to access education in a safe and supportive environment. However, recent anti-LGBTQ+ Federal action, like removing protections from Title 9, and an increase hateful rhetoric in online spaces has resulted in an atmosphere of insecurity and fear for some of New Mexico’s most vulnerable students.

On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’re talking to educators and human rights advocates about how they’re working to make sure that all of our state’s children have their rights protected and know that their community has their back, even when so much discourse is promoting hostility and discrimination.