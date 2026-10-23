Let’s talk about the haunted world
The daylight is getting thinner, there’s a chill in the air, and Dia de Los Muertos, Halloween and Samhain are just around the corner.
On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’re settling in for some ghost stories and talking to New Mexicans who have taken these haunted tales and used them as inspiration for their creative pursuits.
And we’d love to hear your spine tingling take on New Mexico’s spookiest stories. Have you heard La Llorona wail? Have you ever seen the Woman in Black at Santa Fe’s PERA building? Did little Bobby Darnell sit beside you at the Kimo Theateer? Leave us a message below, email us at LetsTalk@KUNM.org or call in during the show at 505-277-5866 and tell us about your encounter. We’re ready to believe you.