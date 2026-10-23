© 2026 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let’s talk about the haunted world

By Ty Bannerman
Published October 23, 2026 at 4:13 PM MDT
Photograph of 1906 play "Death and the Lady"
Joseph Hall
/
https://monovisions.com/vintage-victorian-play-death-and-the-lady-1906/
Photograph of 1906 play "Death and the Lady"

The daylight is getting thinner, there’s a chill in the air, and Dia de Los Muertos, Halloween and Samhain are just around the corner.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’re settling in for some ghost stories and talking to New Mexicans who have taken these haunted tales and used them as inspiration for their creative pursuits.

And we’d love to hear your spine tingling take on New Mexico’s spookiest stories. Have you heard La Llorona wail? Have you ever seen the Woman in Black at Santa Fe’s PERA building? Did little Bobby Darnell sit beside you at the Kimo Theateer? Leave us a message below, email us at LetsTalk@KUNM.org or call in during the show at 505-277-5866 and tell us about your encounter. We’re ready to believe you.

Let's Talk New Mexico
Stay Connected
Ty Bannerman
Ty Bannerman has been writing about New Mexico for over a decade. He is the author of the history book Forgotten Albuquerque and his work has appeared in New Mexico Magazine, Atlas Obscura, Eater, and the American Literary Review. While at the Weekly Alibi, Albuquerque’s alternative newspaper, he served as food editor, features editor and managing editor. He co-hosts two podcasts: City on the Edge, which tells Albuquerque stories, and Anytown, USA, which virtually explores a different US county each week. He has two children and way too many dogs and chickens.
See stories by Ty Bannerman