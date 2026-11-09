Let's Talk about the giving season

As we enter the holiday season, many people think of helping the less fortunate. And New Mexico has thousands of nonprofits that would benefit from your donations. But what’s the most effective way to support the causes that are important to you?

Giving nonprofit organizations things that they don’t need can be more of a burden than a help. On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’re hosting a panel of nonprofits who will be available to answer your questions about the work they do and the most effective ways that you can help them to do it.