Let's Talk about the giving season
As we enter the holiday season, many people think of helping the less fortunate. And New Mexico has thousands of nonprofits that would benefit from your donations. But what’s the most effective way to support the causes that are important to you?
Giving nonprofit organizations things that they don’t need can be more of a burden than a help. On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’re hosting a panel of nonprofits who will be available to answer your questions about the work they do and the most effective ways that you can help them to do it.
And we want to hear from you, too. What nonprofits do you support? What do you think is the best way to help those in need? Send us an email at LetsTalk@KUNM.org with your thoughts and questions, leave us a voice message below, or call in live during the show at 505-277-5866.