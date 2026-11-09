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Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's Talk about the giving season

By Ty Bannerman
Published November 9, 2026 at 8:40 AM MST
The nation's food assistance program, SNAP, has existed since 1964, a result of bipartisan legislation.
Courtesy of Roadrunner Food Bank
The nation's food assistance program, SNAP, has existed since 1964, a result of bipartisan legislation.

As we enter the holiday season, many people think of helping the less fortunate. And New Mexico has thousands of nonprofits that would benefit from your donations. But what’s the most effective way to support the causes that are important to you?

Giving nonprofit organizations things that they don’t need can be more of a burden than a help. On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’re hosting a panel of nonprofits who will be available to answer your questions about the work they do and the most effective ways that you can help them to do it.

And we want to hear from you, too. What nonprofits do you support? What do you think is the best way to help those in need? Send us an email at LetsTalk@KUNM.org with your thoughts and questions, leave us a voice message below, or call in live during the show at 505-277-5866.

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Ty Bannerman
Ty Bannerman has been writing about New Mexico for over a decade. He is the author of the history book Forgotten Albuquerque and his work has appeared in New Mexico Magazine, Atlas Obscura, Eater, and the American Literary Review. While at the Weekly Alibi, Albuquerque’s alternative newspaper, he served as food editor, features editor and managing editor. He co-hosts two podcasts: City on the Edge, which tells Albuquerque stories, and Anytown, USA, which virtually explores a different US county each week. He has two children and way too many dogs and chickens.
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