3/17/26, 7p. This week on Studio 505 Dymer brings their distinct, contrast driven sound to an Studio A. Interviewed by Brandon Kennedy. Engineered by Roman Garcia, with assistance from Marshall Broyles. Produced by Jessica Allen.

Known for exploring the space between light and dark, soft and heavy, the Albuquerque band delivered a performance that showcased their dynamic, genre blurring approach. Rooted in themes of contrast and space since their formation in 2016, Dymer’s continued experimentation have shaped a sound that stands apart within the local scene. Their music emits energy that is atmospheric, abrasive, and introspective, experimenting with the philosophy of life, death, change, and meaning in the world.

Recorded live in KUNM's Studio A, aired on 3/17/2026 for Studio 505