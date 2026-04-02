© 2026 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNM Studio Sessions
Studio 505

Dymer

By Brandon Kennedy,
Roman GarciaJessica Allen
Published April 2, 2026 at 3:47 PM MDT
Dymer
Dymer

3/17/26, 7p. This week on Studio 505 Dymer brings their distinct, contrast driven sound to an Studio A. Interviewed by Brandon Kennedy. Engineered by Roman Garcia, with assistance from Marshall Broyles. Produced by Jessica Allen.

Known for exploring the space between light and dark, soft and heavy, the Albuquerque band delivered a performance that showcased their dynamic, genre blurring approach. Rooted in themes of contrast and space since their formation in 2016, Dymer’s continued experimentation have shaped a sound that stands apart within the local scene. Their music emits energy that is atmospheric, abrasive, and introspective, experimenting with the philosophy of life, death, change, and meaning in the world.

Recorded live in KUNM's Studio A, aired on 3/17/2026 for Studio 505

Studio 505
Brandon Kennedy
See stories by Brandon Kennedy
Roman Garcia
See stories by Roman Garcia
Jessica Allen
KUNM Music Director
See stories by Jessica Allen