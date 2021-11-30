City of Santa Fe

-
Santa Fe’s Summer Markets are a Go!Santa Fe’s three biggest cultural markets announced they will be held in person this summer, bringing a much-needed…
Santa Fe developers have plans to build almost 400 apartments and townhomes on about 20 acres of vacant land next to the Zia Road Railrunner station. To…
Let's Talk New Mexico 4/18 8a: Bans on plastic are sweeping the nation, and New Mexico is no exception. Santa Fe banned plastic grocery bags several years…
This week Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he would withhold federal grants to cities that don’t follow federal rules on immigration enforcement. Santa…
Affordable housing advocates gathered in Santa Fe Thursday to protest Mayor Javier Gonzales' new plan to revitalize certain areas of town. The protesters…
The Santa Fe Juvenile Justice Board is hearing an update on its budget Thursday. The city plans to continue directing funds towards programs that aim to…
UPDATED 5/12 6a: The Santa Fe City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to raise the number of approved short-term rental units in the city from 350 to…
The U.S. Supreme Court this week declined to hear a case challenging a gun control law in Illinois and gun control advocates are seeing the move as a…