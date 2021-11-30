-
After many attempts over what seems like forever, New Mexico has finally passed a law making recreational cannabis use legal for adults. But the rollout…
-
The first week of April is National Public Health Week – a time set aside to recognize recent successes of public health workers and a time for them to…
-
The New Mexico Legislature failed to pass a bill legalizing recreational cannabis before the 2021 session ended on March 20. Now Gov. Michelle Lujan…
-
The New Mexico Senate last week passed Memorial 1, hoping to bring more children outdoors to learn. Eileen Everett from Environmental Education of New…
-
Tuesday, 12/01, 8a: New Mexico's medical cannabis industry has already produced a number of successful entrepreneurs and companies who could see even more…
-
The standard bus fare in Albuquerque is a dollar, or two bucks for a day pass. Community advocates have long called on the city to make the busses free…
-
A bill that would legalize recreational marijuana in New Mexico stalled in the Senate last year. Over the summer, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham convened a…
-
Let’s Talk NM 10/24 8a: Members of the Albuquerque Public Schools board control a massive budget and policies affecting more than 80,000 students. Plus,…
-
Some folks who receive Social Security disability benefits qualify for a free federal work program that can help them find a job.Few eligible New Mexicans…
-
The National Institutes of Health is in Albuquerque this week for its All of Us Research Program to better tailor medical treatment to individual…