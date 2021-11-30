-
To get a sense of how New Mexicans feel about good government and accountability in advance of our interactive community event on Tuesday April 4, 2017,…
-
These are some of the major ethics and transparency measures that flew or floundered during this year's 60-day legislative session.Public Accountability…
-
KUNM Call In Show 3/23 8a: Call now toll-free 1-877-899-5866. This year's 60-day legislative session wrapped up last weekend, but lawmakers may soon be…
-
Interactive Event Tuesday 4/4 6p: Join the People, Power and Democracy project to share your thoughts on how to improve state government.Our…
-
You know all those times when the reporter says that the government official, public agency or politician refused to comment? We're digging into issues of…
-
Gov. Susana Martinez stood before the state’s lawmakers to give her sixth State of the State address on Tuesday. She called for transparency and good…