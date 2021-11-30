International District Healthy Communities Coalition

-
In the race for herd immunity, New Mexico is being heralded around the country as an unlikely frontrunner. Over half of the state’s population has gotten…
-
People who live in the International District say their corner of Southeast Albuquerque has long been neglected by the city government and lacks some…
-
People say bad street-lighting contributes to fatalities and violence in some parts of Albuquerque—and national studies bear this out. There’s plenty of…
-
Let's Talk New Mexico 5/16 8a: All around the country, more people who are walking are hit by drivers in neighborhoods with low incomes and in communities…
-
At night, for long stretches of road on large busy streets and residential ones, it’s completely dark in Southeast Albuquerque’s International District.…
-
There’s a part of Southeast Albuquerque that sees more than its share of people who are walking being hit and killed by drivers. In just five years, there…
-
For decades, people in a southeast Albuquerque district have been asking the city to light their dark streets. One neighborhood group eventually starting…
-
The opioid crisis in New Mexico has caused historically high numbers of overdose deaths and has overwhelmed law enforcement agencies. But another side…
-
Around the country, pedestrian deaths are most common in low-income areas. And New Mexico has had the highest average rate of pedestrian deaths in the…