K-12 Education

Public schools in New Mexico started fully in-person classes this month for the first time in over a year. Some students chose to stay remote, others…
The Children’s Hour 1/11 Sat 9a: What is Anthropology, and how does understanding human evolutionary history help us understand people today?The…
The Children's Hour 12/14 Sat 9a: Hear our chat with astronaut Christina Koch who is aboard the International Space Station recorded live at the…
The Children's Hour 11/16 Sat 9a: How can we unlock family stories through songs? Musician and educator Michael Napolitano from Michael and the Rockness…
The Children’s Hour, 10/26 Sat 9a: This week, we explore how kids cope with death and grief. Our Kids Crew interview our friends from the Children’s Grief…
The Children's Hour 10/19 Sat 9a: We’re broadcasting live from the Center for New Mexico Archaeology in Santa Fe to celebrate International Archaeology…
The Children's Hour, 10/12 Sat 9a: Does an animal have to be adorable to be appreciated? How do under appreciated animals like snakes, bugs, lizards and…
The Children's Hour: 9/14 Sat 9a: The award winning children's musical duo Two of A Kind will be performing live from The Children's Hour's own Sunspot…
The Children's Hour, 8/31 Sat 9a: This week we explore the wonder of sound. Sounds can transport you to another time, bring you to unseen places, tell…
The Children's Hour, 8/24 Sat 9a: Birthdays are celebrated in many different ways, but some traditions cross cultural boundaries. We’ll explore birthdays…