-
The state requires permanent ballot drop boxes be secured, enabling them to be available outdoors 24/7 and serving as a COVID-safe and convenient way to…
-
In order to increase voting access, a new state rule requires each county to provide one secured ballot drop box for every 25,000 voters with a minimum of…
-
Many people have been concerned this election season about voter intimidation and violence at the polls, and groups of New Mexicans mobilized to protect…
-
Poll workers are key to any election: they help voters cast their ballots, answer questions, and ensure things run smoothly at voting centers. Bernalillo…
-
There are many ways to vote in New Mexico this election season. If you’ve requested an absentee ballot, you can return it by mail or in person. And if…
-
The Postal Service is experiencing delays as we approach a November election that may see an unprecedented number of ballots cast by mail. Some voters are…
-
National politics command a lot of airtime and attention across the United States, but local elections can have a bigger impact on the day-to-day. A…
-
The Children's Hour, Sat 10/20 9a: We wondered, how do our elections actually work, so we invited Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover to explain our…