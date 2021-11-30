Low-income families

-
Let's Talk New Mexico 6/25, 8a: Teachers, parents and students are facing tough questions about what classes will look like as the pandemic stretches into…
-
Voters in Albuquerque will choose three new school board members on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Those officials will shape the district’s budget and policies, and…
-
This is the year for an overhaul of New Mexico’s public education system. That was at the heart of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s message to lawmakers…
-
New Mexico’s Public Education Department is planning to appeal a court ruling last month that found the state violated the rights of at-risk students by…
-
The state of New Mexico has violated students’ constitutional rights by failing to provide an adequate public education, according to a landmark decision…
-
A state court ruled Friday that New Mexico’s education system fails to provide an adequate education to at-risk students, as required by the state’s…
-
Let's Talk New Mexico 6/21 8a: Many New Mexicans don’t make enough money to comfortably pay rent or a mortgage, even while working a full-time job. What’s…
-
More than three years after the health care expansion, 43 percent of New Mexico’s total population is signed up for Medicaid. But budgets are tight, and…
-
The New Mexico Human Services Department released its plan for the fate of Medicaid, and it includes massive cuts that could sever coverage for…