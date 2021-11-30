mass shootings

-
Young people in the last decades have had to study more than academics—they’ve had to learn what to do when a person shows up to your school with a gun…
-
Thousands of students, teachers and community members came out on Saturday in Albuquerque for the March for Our Lives rally. Survivors led a rally in…
-
All around the United States, students filed out of their classrooms on Wednesday, March 14, to stand for school safety. It’s been a month since the mass…
-
Sat. 3/10, 12p: Join Carol Boss on Women's Focus with Albuquerque high school students, a local woman who survived the Las Vegas massacreand a…
-
Let's Talk New Mexico 3/1, 8a: After 17 people were killed in a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, last month, the national conversation has turned…
-
Though the country is focused on Orlando, another mass shooting happened in southeastern New Mexico last weekend, where a man is accused of shooting and…
-
KUNM Call In Show 6/16 8a:In the wake of a tragic hate crime at an Orlando, Florida nightclub that left 49 people dead, how do we talk about violence…
-
KUNM Call In Show Thu. 12/17 8a: What do we know about gun violence in the U.S. and in New Mexico? And when is a shooting considered a "mass shooting"?…