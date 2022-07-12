© 2022 KUNM
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's Talk gun violence in schools

Published July 12, 2022 at 11:32 AM MDT
Let's Talk New Mexico 7/14 8a: New Mexico has seen an increase in deadly cases of gun violence over the last decade. Guns are the leading cause of death among children and teens in New Mexico with an average of 33 young people dying each year. These incidents of violence are now impacting our schools, with two deadly shootings at Albuquerque Public Schools just last school year. Two students from two separate school districts were also caught  bringing guns on school campus, each facing criminal charges. And many schools are reopening in just a few weeks for the upcoming fall semester.

On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll take a look at the state’s current gun laws, the psychological effects of gun violence on students, teachers, and staff, and potential solutions to prevent school shootings. And we want to hear from you! Are you a teacher that’s considering leaving the field because of gun violence? Are you a student who has anxiety about potential school shootings? Or are you a parent, how are you preparing your kids to return to school this year? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live during the show.

Guests:

Taylor Velazquez
