Methane emissions

-
Lyla June Johnston is spending the first week of the legislative session in Santa Fe fasting to bring attention to climate crisis. The 30-year-old…
-
A federal judge on Wednesday denied efforts to delay an Obama era regulation that’s intended to reduced methane waste.Oil and gas industry representatives…
-
Attorneys General in New Mexico and California are suing the federal government over its delay of Obama-era air pollution rules. The Trump…
-
The Environmental Protection Agency and the Trump Administration are facing a lawsuit after they suspended a rule to curb oil and gas industry methane…