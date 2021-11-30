-
The Black New Mexico Movement held a rally on Saturday, Sept. 12, in Rio Rancho, the more conservative, smaller city that neighbors Albuquerque. Fifty or…
State Republicans had planned on featuring the New Mexico Civil Guard as special guests at a rally in Clovis on Aug. 22, before the militia group pulled…
Demonstrations against racism and police violence continue around the United States and here in New Mexico. KUNM’s team has been to nearly all of them in…
Let’s Talk New Mexico 7/16, 8a: Journalism is changing. All reporters are both living in the pandemic and reporting on it. Local student journalists are…
The New Mexico Civil Guard has gotten a lot of media attention this week. After escalating tensions at a June 15 protest in Old Town where a protestor was…
Firearms and other deadly weapons are prohibited in Albuquerque parks and recreation facilities under a new administrative order issued Friday by Mayor…
In episode 77 we dive into the state’s special legislative session that started today. The primary reason for the emergency meeting is to address the…
Albuquerque police have arrested the man who shot a protestor last night at a demonstration against a statue of Juan de Oñate in Albuquerque’s Old Town.…
In episode 73, we talk to and about militia groups in New Mexico that have floated around the edges of demonstrations against racist police violence and…
Groups of armed civilians have turned up at Albuquerque Black Lives Matter demonstrations in the last week, alarming peaceful protesters, and saying they…